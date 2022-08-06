Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops One Day Volume of $59.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.16 million and $59.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

