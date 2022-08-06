BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 0% lower against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $54,025.02 and $26,366.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000755 BTC.
- Unidef (U) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.
- Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002569 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- MONK (MONK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000408 BTC.
- GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.
About BitGuild PLAT
PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars.
