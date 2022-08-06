BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $62,633.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008139 BTC.
- BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005372 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009227 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005154 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004183 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014515 BTC.
BitTorrent Profile
BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent
