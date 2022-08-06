BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $62,633.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008139 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005372 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005154 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014515 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

