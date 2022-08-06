BitTube (TUBE) Trading 29.1% Lower This Week

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $243,393.11 and $1,368.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.00701169 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 350,606,205 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.