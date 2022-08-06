BKI Investment Company Limited (BKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from BKI Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

In other news, insider Ian Huntley purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$99,666.00 ($70,187.32). In related news, insider Alexander Payne acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$48,420.00 ($34,098.59). Also, insider Ian Huntley acquired 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$99,666.00 ($70,187.32). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 125,561 shares of company stock worth $207,807.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

