BKI Investment Company Limited (BKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from BKI Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
BKI Investment Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Ian Huntley purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$99,666.00 ($70,187.32). In related news, insider Alexander Payne acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$48,420.00 ($34,098.59). Also, insider Ian Huntley acquired 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$99,666.00 ($70,187.32). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 125,561 shares of company stock worth $207,807.
About BKI Investment
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for BKI Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKI Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.