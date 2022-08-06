BlackCoin (BLK) Hits One Day Volume of $138.00

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $912,646.11 and approximately $138.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00026515 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018036 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,528,644 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

