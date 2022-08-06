Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 6,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 34,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$33.09 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$46,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,143,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,352,674.70. Insiders have acquired 152,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,034 in the last quarter.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

