BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,580. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

