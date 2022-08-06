BOMB (BOMB) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $252,176.15 and approximately $136,436.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,329 coins and its circulating supply is 890,541 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

