Bonded Finance (BOND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,027.00

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,086.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00067464 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

