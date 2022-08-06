Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $1.26. Borqs Technologies shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 5,367,654 shares changing hands.

Borqs Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Borqs Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

