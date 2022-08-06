Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.37 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00227587 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00519614 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

