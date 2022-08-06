Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.54.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE BXP opened at $86.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average of $110.47.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $241,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

