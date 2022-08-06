Bounty0x (BNTY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21,985.00

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $222,894.16 and approximately $21,985.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003626 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00132328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060857 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

