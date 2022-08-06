Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $220,288.64

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $220,288.64 and approximately $18,131.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,992.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003667 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00132313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00068292 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

