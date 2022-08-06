Boxwood Ventures Inc. Buys Shares of 13,560 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. CDK Global makes up approximately 1.4% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global Stock Performance

CDK stock remained flat at $54.76 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CDK Global Dividend Announcement

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CDK Global Profile

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.