bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BPOSY. Barclays upped their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.42) to €7.30 ($7.53) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.58) to €5.80 ($5.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.91) to €6.00 ($6.19) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.26.
bpost NV/SA Stock Performance
Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. bpost NV/SA has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
bpost NV/SA Dividend Announcement
bpost NV/SA Company Profile
bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.
