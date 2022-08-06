Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.46.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.