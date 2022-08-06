Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

