Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) vs. Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bread Financial and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Payoneer Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bread Financial presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.58%. Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. Given Bread Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Payoneer Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

99.4% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bread Financial has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bread Financial and Payoneer Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.58 $801.00 million $9.26 4.14 Payoneer Global $473.40 million 4.04 -$33.95 million ($0.63) -8.86

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 11.74% 22.88% 2.34% Payoneer Global -2.01% -14.21% -1.48%

Summary

Bread Financial beats Payoneer Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.