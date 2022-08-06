Bread Price Tops $0.0415 on Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Bread has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067747 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Bread Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

