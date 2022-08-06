Bridgeworth LLC Has $111,000 Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 651,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.38.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.70) to €6.20 ($6.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.86) to €6.60 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.19) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

