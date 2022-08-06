Bridgeworth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Waste Management by 9.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Waste Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

WM opened at $168.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.