Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Brigham Minerals Stock Performance

Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 483,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,022. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,290.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,290.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 826,002 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,275. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNRL. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.