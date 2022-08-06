Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

BFAM stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.51. 545,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,359. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 146,196 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 100,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 39,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after buying an additional 35,889 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

