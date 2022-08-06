Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

