BrightView (NYSE:BV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.94 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. BrightView updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

BrightView Trading Down 7.0 %

BV traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,538. BrightView has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $996.03 million, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get BrightView alerts:

Insider Transactions at BrightView

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,495.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

About BrightView

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BrightView by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BrightView by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 277,640 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.