Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable has a payout ratio of -556.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.23) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -556.5%.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

