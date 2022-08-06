Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of 4,266.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 512.0%.

BEP opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 0.71. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

