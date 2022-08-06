Brooktree Capital Management Purchases 35,430 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1,489.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.
FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.
NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
