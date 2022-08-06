Brooktree Capital Management Takes Position in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 111,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Tremor International makes up about 1.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Tremor International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.61. 42,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.81. Tremor International Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

