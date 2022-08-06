Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 5,117 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $126,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

