Brown Advisory Inc. Has $136.15 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 863,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $136,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 636,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,398,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 177.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average of $148.15.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
