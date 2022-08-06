Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960,963 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Angi worth $68,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Holding Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Angi by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,002,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Angi by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

