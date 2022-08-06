Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.29% of Eagle Materials worth $66,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.73.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.