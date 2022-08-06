Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 544.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after buying an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.53. The stock has a market cap of $240.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.