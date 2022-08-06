Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.10% of Canadian National Railway worth $95,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 276,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,040,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 174,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 81,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.15. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.35%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

