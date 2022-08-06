Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

CMCSA opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.