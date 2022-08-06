Brown Advisory Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,912 shares of company stock worth $13,038,108. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBA Communications Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Cowen raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.88.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $345.40 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.52 and its 200-day moving average is $328.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 87.93%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

