BSCPAD Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.48 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $14.48 million and $103,448.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00669620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.