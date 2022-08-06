BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$3.95 by Analysts at National Bankshares

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$3.95 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERE.UN. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.10.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

ERE.UN opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.38. The company has a market cap of C$323.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.29 and a 1 year high of C$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

