BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$29.07 million during the quarter.

