Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Buckle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $30.44 on Friday. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Buckle by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

