BullPerks (BLP) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

BullPerks (BLP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, BullPerks has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. BullPerks has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $165,947.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BullPerks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 204.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00625480 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015154 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About BullPerks
BullPerks’ total supply is 299,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,530,457 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks.
Buying and Selling BullPerks
Receive News & Updates for BullPerks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BullPerks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.