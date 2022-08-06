Bunicorn Hits Market Cap of $91,587.26 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $91,587.26 and approximately $2,101.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00623684 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

