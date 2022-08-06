Bunicorn Hits Market Cap of $91,587.26 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $91,587.26 and approximately $2,101.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00623684 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014963 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bunicorn Coin Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Buying and Selling Bunicorn
Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.