Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.68.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $154.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average is $186.14. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.