Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.68.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $154.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average is $186.14. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
