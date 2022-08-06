Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Cadence Design Systems worth $48,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,806 shares of company stock worth $64,821,403. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.