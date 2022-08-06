Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.45. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.
The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.
