Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Callaway Golf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Callaway Golf Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE ELY traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callaway Golf

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 89.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 128.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 38,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

