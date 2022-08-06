Callisto Network (CLO) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $5,116.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.20 or 0.07307314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00162513 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000456 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 72.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

