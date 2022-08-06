Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $6.81 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up 3.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $496.18. 262,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.95. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.25.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

